Diarrhea cases in Misamis Oriental rise to 600

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Another patient afflicted by diarrhea in Misamis Oriental has died, bringing the death toll to two since the outbreak was reported on Friday while the number of people admitted to various hospitals has gone up to 600.

The new fatality was identified as Shim Poligrabes, 26, of Poblacion, Medina. The first victim was Alfonso Magallanes, 71, who died apparently from dehydration while being admitted in a hospital here.

Local health officials traced the cause of the diarrhea outbreak to the source of drinking water found to be contaminated with coliform bacteria from animals and human waste.

Local officials, however, said that the situation in Medina stabilized on Saturday with only three to four patients reported, but the bulk of those reported to have been downed by the outbreak has gone up from 400 since Friday to 600 people.

A “diarrhea outbreak” was declared in Medina on Friday after 132 people were admitted to the rural hospital.

Medina Rural Health Physician, Ma. Alma Enriquez, said health officials suspected the town’s potable water source in Barangay Kibuntod has been contaminated with coliform bacteria.

There were reports that the outbreak started on July 1 during the celebration of “Araw ng Medina” when hundreds of people were reportedly given bottled water from Medina Rural Waterworks and Sanitation Cooperative (Merwasco).

The municipal doctor advised people to first boil the tap water before drinking it, adding that Merwasco is currently undergoing flashing of the pipelines and chlorination.