Diaz bags 2 medals in IWF world meet

Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz copped two medals in the 2017 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championship on Thursday (Friday in Manila) at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, USA.

Competing in the 53 kilograms class, Diaz notched 86 kgs in the snatch before registering 113 kgs in the clean and jerk for a total lift of 199 kgs good for a bronze medal. Sopita Tanasan of Thailand won the gold with 210 kgs while Kristina Shermetova of Turkmenistan took home the silver with 204 kgs.

“I did my best but not my best performance. That’s the name of the game, you do not know what the result will be,” Diaz, also a silver medalist in the last Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, told The Manila Times via online interview.

Diaz posted 113 kgs in clean and jerk to bag the silver medal in that lift. Tanasan won the gold with 114 kgs.

Diaz is currently preparing for the Asian Games next year in Indonesia and the 2020 Tokyo, Olympics.