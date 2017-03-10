Diaz to lead Pinoy athletes in Baton Run

Olympian Hidilyn Diaz will lead a group of national athletes in the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games Rising Together Baton Run on Sunday starting at the Mabini Hall in Malacañang.

The 7.5-kilometer course run is among the events leading to the SEA Games in August this year.

Joining Diaz are Mary Joy Tabal, Marestella Torres, Josephine Medina, some Gilas Pilipinas players as well as runners from the Presidential Security Group and the Office of the President.

“It is a privilege for me to go there and promote the SEA Games. I hope that more Filipinos will support our athletes,” Diaz of Zamboanga City told The Manila Times.

The run starts from Malacanang at 6 a.m. and will pass through four stations namely Philippine National University, Rizal Monument in Luneta, Rajah Sulayman Park, and Rizal Memorial Sports Complex before finishing at the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Pasay City.

“We welcome the government of Malaysia’s enthusiasm. This is a good way to strengthen tie with our neighbors in Southeast Asia,” said Philippine Sports Commission Chairman William Ramirez.

The run had its inaugural leg in Brunei last March 3, and the next leg will be in Laos.

Team Philippines will see action in 38 of the 39 sports in the SEA Games.

