Diaz says Pacquiao still formidable even without Roach

Lucas Matthysse’s trainer Joel Diaz said that Manny Pacquiao is still a dangerous foe even without Freddie Roach on his side.

“I don’t think so,” Diaz told The Manila Times in an overseas call when asked if the absence of the legendary trainer Roach will affect Pacquiao’s overall fighting efficiency. “Because Buboy (Fernandez) has been with Manny Pacquiao through his whole career so Buboy knows exactly what Manny Pacquiao needs to do in the ring.”

“Buboy keeps the control of Manny Pacquiao and knows him so well,” he added. “I think Freddie Roach is a great guidance but I’m pretty sure at this point, Buboy Fernandez has learned a lot from Freddie Roach to guide Manny Pacquiao in this fight.”

Pacquiao (59-7-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) will fight the Argentine World Boxing Association welterweight champion Matthysse (39-4 win-loss record with 36 knockouts) on July 15 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“We know Manny is the legend in the sports. He fought the best fighters all around, and the best fighters of his era. We are facing a tough title fight,” added Diaz, who was the trainer of former world champion Timothy Bradley in the latter’s two fights against Pacquiao.

Diaz said that Matthysse’s fight against Pacquiao would be a good bout.

I think it is a great fight at this point of their career. A win on that night will put them up against big names or young prospects like Terence Crawford, Keith Thurman or Errol Spence Jr.,” said Diaz, noting that just like the 39-year old Pacquiao, Matthysse, at 35, is not getting any younger.

“Lucas Matthysse has been training for two weeks now in California. We’ve been focusing on strategy. It is still a long way to go and I don’t like to train my fighters too long. Too long is too much. They are not young anymore and they’re on the peak of their career and age.”