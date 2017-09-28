DICT to bid out cybersecurity deal

Private firms will be tapped to develop and manage the government’s cybersecurity infrastructure, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said.

Bidding is expected to be opened in October or November, Undersecretary Eliseo Rio said on Monday.

“We need to have it managed, maybe for the first three of four years, para mayroon agad tayong (so we can have) cybersecurity system … hopefully by the end of the year or in the first quarter next year,” Rio said.

“With that, we can monitor attacks coming in and warn our people…,” he added.

“We need a very reputable, respected and well-known company…,” Rio continued, saying this could either be a foreign or domestic entity.

Funding will come from the DICT’s 2018 budget and an immediate bidding will move the approval process forward, he said.

“[K]apag dumating na yung money, meron nang nanalo sa bidding (once the money is there and somebody has won the bidding), we can give the notice to proceed para walang (so that there will be no) delay,” Rio said.

DICT Secretary Rodolfo Salalima quit last week, citing corruption and interference as reasons, but Rio said they still expected him to keep running the department until a replacement is named.

“As far as we are concerned, until the President appoints an OIC (officer in charge) or a Secretary, Mr. Salalima is still the DICT Secretary,” Rio said.