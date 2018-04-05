DICT: China Telecom still up for 3rd telco slot

China Telecom remains in the game despite the relative quiet over its supposed interest in the Philippine telecommunications sector, a senior government official said.

“[W]e have not received any indication that they have decided not to enter the local telco industrym,” Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) officer-in-charge Eliseo Rio told The Manila Times.

Malacañang has expressed a preference for China Telecom as the government looks to name a third player to challenge the PLDT-Globe Telecom duopoly.

Philippine Telegraph & Telephone Corp. (PT&T) is hoping to partner with the Chinese firm as its mounts an industry comeback.

Aside from PT&T, NOW Corp. and Converge ICT Solutions Inc. have also expressed interest to bid for the third telco slot, which the government wants to award by June.

The DICT, however, has yet to finalize the terms of reference for a May auction and Rio noted that potential bidders were remaining mum about their plans.

“All contenders are keeping their cards close to their chest,” he said.

“This is expected in a contest such as this where proponents would not like to let their competitors to know exactly what their bidding proposals and organizational structure that will implement that proposal until the bidding date,” Rio added.