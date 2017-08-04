DICT, Kaspersky urge firms to boost cybersecurity

KARSPERSKY Lab and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Thursday urged businesses to strengthen cybersecurity as threats have grown at an alarming rate in the past years.

At the CyberSecurity Summit 2017 in Taguig City, Kaspersky Lab presented its latest report on the growing scale of threat in cyberspace from one new virus each second in 2011 to 323,000 new samples globally each day this year.

“As one of the fastest growing economies in the Asia Pacific region, it is undoubtedly high-time for the Philippines to tackle cybersecurity seriously. Its impressive economic numbers and its growing, active online population make the country a ripe target in the eyes of cybercriminals,” said Stephan Neumeier, managing director at Kaspersky Lab Asia Pacific.

Another study from Kaspersky showed that 9 percent of Filipino internet users in 2016 were tricked into sharing private or sensitive details online. The same study disclosed that 50 percent of the internet users in the Philippines encountered cybersecurity incidents in second half of 2016.

At the summit, Kaspersky gathered various information technology leaders and representatives of companies in Philippines “to promote the sharing of intelligence and technology between the public and private sectors to better combat the escalating number of cyberattacks against businesses in the country.”

The DICT also said the government will ask businesses to incorporate cybersecurity in their systems.

“They need to harden their system; they need to train their people, make them aware of the cyber threats and how to handle those threats,” Allan Cabanlong, DICT undersecretary for CyberSecurity and Enabling Technologies, said.

The government regulates businesses under the Data Privacy Act of 2012 which imposes new rules on companies, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and other organizations that process personal data. It also seeks to ensure personal data is protected no matter where it is sent, processed or stored.