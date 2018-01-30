DICT tech-ed project reached more Pinoys in 2017

The Department of Information and Communications Technology’s (DICT) ICT-enabled services has reached over 90,000 Filipinos through its more than 2,000 eCenters in far-flung areas of the country.

According to the DICT website, 91,017 people have used the Technology for Education, Employment, Entrepreneurs and Economic Development (Tech4ED) Project’s services to date, more than double the 35,834 recorded in 2016.

The DICT is seeking to narrow down the digital divide in the country by continuing to set up more Tech4ED centers.

Citing 2015 data from the International Telecommunications Union, the Philippines remained sluggish compared to other countries in terms of internet penetration. Only 20 percent and 26 percent of households in the country have computers and internet connection, respectively.

Moreover, the 2015 State of the Broadband report said the country ranked 106th out of 191 countries, with a 39.7-percent internet penetration rate.

DICT launched 1,258 Tech2ED centers in 2017, a 162-percent increase from 775 in 2016. It currently has 2,121.

The project covers local government units, public libraries, schools, non-government agencies and organizations, and private institutions.

“[These centers] provide critical e-government and ICT-enabled services in communities with minimal or no access to information and government services,” DICT said.

The platform offers online processing of government documents, education, skills training, and financial and digital literacy, among others.