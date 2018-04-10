DICT to accept proposals on cyber security plan

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is ready to accept proposals on implementing the government’s National Cyber Security Plan (NCSP) from the private sector this month.

“We will outsource it. The request for information [and]proposal—[these]will come maybe this month,” DICT Officer-in-Charge Eliseo Rio Jr. told reporters recently.

More than 60 companies expressed interest to bid for the NCSP contract, he said.

The department is bidding out the plan because it does not have the manpower and equipment to implement it. Rio said the government would take over after three or four years.

“With [the NCSP], we can monitor attacks…and warn our people,” the DICT chief said.

“We need a very reputable, respected and well-known company” for it, he added.

The department had aimed to implement the plan in the first quarter of 2018, at the latest, if the bidding had taken place last October or November.

Unveiled last May, the NCSP, once implemented, aims to protect the government and local businesses from cyber attacks.