Did you know that….

“Wearing your heart on your sleeve” is more than just a phrase. In the Middle Ages, young men and women drew names to see who their Valentine would be. They would wear the name pinned to their sleeve for one week so that everyone would know their supposed true feelings. To wear your heart on your sleeve now means that it is easy for other people to know how you are feeling.

The heart is the most common symbol of romantic love. The heart is associated with love because the ancient Greeks believed it was the target of Eros, known as Cupid to the Romans. Anyone shot in the heart by one of Cupid’s arrows would fall hopelessly in love. Because the heart is so closely linked to love, it’s red color is thought to be the most romantic.



In February 14, 270 A.D.: Roman Emperor Claudius II, dubbed “Claudius the Cruel,” outlawed marriages when Roman men began refusing to go to war in order to stay with their wives. Because of this, a priest named Valentine would secretly performing marriage ceremonies for these couple, for which he was eventually beheaded by the Emperor.

The red rose was the favorite flower of Venus, the Roman goddess of love. Red stands for strong feelings which is why a red rose is a flower of love.

Teachers will receive the most Valentine’s Day cards, followed by children, mothers, wives, and then, sweethearts.

Kids aged 6-10 exchange more than 650 million Valentine’s Day cards with their teachers, classmates and family members.

Wearing a wedding ring on the fourth finger of the left hand dates back to ancient Egypt, where it was believed that the vein of love ran from this finger directly to the heart.