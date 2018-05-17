Didipio mine grabs environment awards

A Nueva Vizcaya-based mining firm got a premier environmental award at the recent annual convention of the Pollution Control Association of the Philippines Inc. (PCAPI) in Bacolod City.

The mining industry in the province was represented by OceanaGold (Philippines) Inc. (OGPI) that received the award including the Outstanding Pollution Control Officer (TOPCO) awarded to Manuel Ordoñez, the company’s environment supervisor.

Ordoñez was chosen for the award for introducing and establishing an excellent pollution control system at the OGPI-operated Didipio Mine in the mineral-rich upland town of Kasibu in Nueva Vizcaya.

This year’s PCAPI convention theme “Leading a Positive Environmental Footprint for the Future” aims to highlight the partnership of the private sector, particularly its pollution control officers (PCO) and the government.

Jeremiah Dwight Sebastian, PCAPI president, said the association also aims to establish sustainable and rigorous systems that could keep the citizenry safe from the threats of widespread pollution.

“While the economic boom for the past few years have benefited our country greatly, it came out at the price of an environmental/health impact that will take years to resolve,” he said.

He said there is an urgent need to change the “business as usual” practices in the mining industry.

“As our population grows so does our need for resources. The conservation of our natural resources such as water is critical to our long-term survival,” Sebastian added.

Ordoñez was accompanied by David Way, OGPI general manager, Bonifacio Labatos Jr., OGPI environment superintendent, and Oliver Donato, OGPI environment officer, in receiving the Mother Nature Award at the

the L’ Fisher Hotel in Bacolod City on May 9, 2018.

Way said OceanaGold supports and commends PCAPI’s efforts in connecting industries to resolve a large yet underestimated issue that is pollution.

“The awards we received are testimonies that the Didipio Mine is equipped with calibrated and innovative environment specialists who are experts in their respective fields,” he said.

OGPI was also recognized in the convention’s Success Story Category for Ordoñez’ project on the “Reduction of Total Suspended Solids [TSS] of the Didipio River: Improving Water Quality for the Next Generations.”

The criteria in selecting the TOPCO are non-violation of any environmental laws from the PCO’s company for the past three years, successful establishment of an excellent environmental, and pollution control system in his/her company, among others.