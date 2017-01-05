Saturday, January 7, 2017
    ‘Die Beautiful’ tops MMFF metro box-office; ‘VKJ’ ranks No.1 in provinces

    By on Entertainment

    Without citing figures, the Metro Manila Film Festival executive committee on Wednesday released the rankings of the eight official entries this year.

    Christian Bables as Barbs (left) and Paolo Ballesteros as Trisha (right) in ‘Die Beautiful’

    For Metro Manila, Die Beautiful leads, followed by Seklusyon, Vince & Kath & James and Saving Sally.

    Rounding off the last four are Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2: #ForeverIsNotEnough, Sunday Beauty Queen, Oro and Kabisera.

    Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto andRonnie Alonte in ‘Vince & Kath & James’

    Ranking in provincial theaters is a bit different with Vince & Kath & James leading, followed by Seklusyon, Die Beautiful and Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2: #ForeverIsNotEnough.

    The last four in the provinces are Saving Sally, Sunday Beauty Queen, Oro and Kabisera.

    The showing of MMFF entries are extended in Metro Manila SM Malls and other theater circuits until January 7.

