‘Die Beautiful’ wins big in FAP’s 35th Luna Awards

Industry organization Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) gave out its recognition to outstanding cinematic artistry in its Luna Awards on Saturday at Resorts World Manila.

The big winner was “Die Beautiful,” the gender-bending movie that was a sleeper hit in 2016’s Metro Manila Film Festival copping Best Picture, Best Direction for Jun Lana, Best Supporting Actor for Christian Bables, Best Screenplay for Rody Vera and Best Editing for Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino.

Bables received all the awards on behalf of film’s production, Idea First Company, as producer Perci Intalan was tending to the wake of his mother.

“In the midst of a tough week, some good news. Thank you Film Academy of the Philippines. Thank you to Christian M. Bables who represented Team Die Beautiful in receiving not just his Best Supporting Actor award but all other awards as well. And thank you to our colleague Gines Sarangaya of Star Cineman who was thoughtful enough to update me with the good news as the mass at Mom’s wake was ongoing. You were right Gines, this did cheer me up and I am sure this made even Mom smile in heaven. Congratulations Team Beautiful!” Intalan posted on his Facebook page on Sunday.

The Best Actress award went to Hasmine Killip for “Pamilya Ordinaryo.” Bembol Roco was named Best Actor for “Pauwi Na,” and Best Supporting Actress was Chai Fonacier for “Patay na si Hesus.”

Other winners were Lee Briones-Meily, Best Cinematography for “Ignacio de Loyola,” which also won Best Production Design for Leo Velasco Jr., Best Musical Score for Ryan Cayabyab and Best Sound for Albert Michael Idioma.

The special awards to recognize valuable contributions to and exemplary achievements in the film industry were: The Golden Reel Award for Eddie Garcia; the Fernando Poe Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award for Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista; Manuel de Leon Award for Exemplary Achievements to production designer Des Bautista; and the Lamberto Avellana Memorial Award (Posthumous) to director Mario O’Hara, actress Lolita Rodriguez and talent manager-showbiz columnist Bibsy Carballo.

Awards of appreciation were likewise given to director Lav Diaz and actress-former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio for their internationally recognized film, “Ang Babaeng Humayo.”