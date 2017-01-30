Diesel up by 25 centavos

In separate advisories on Monday, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum, Eastern Petroleum, Seaoil and Flying V announced that they will raise the price of diesel by P0.25 centavos per liter effective January 31.

Pilipinas Shell, Eastern Petroleum and Seaoil said they will implement the price changes at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, and Flying V earlier at 12 midnight.

Department of Energy monitoring for Metro Manila as of January 24 showed that diesel prices ranged from P27.60 to P33.55 per liter with a common price of P30.65 per liter; gasoline from P38.80 to P48.90 with a common price of P47.08 per liter; and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in P11-kilogram cylinder from P471 to P690.

Year-to-date adjustments are net increase of P1.04 per liter in gasoline and P0.60 centavos per liter in diesel.

LPG increased this month by P4.15 per kilogram (kg).

The latest price changes resulted from average price movements for the previous five trading days in the global market. VOLTAIRE PALANA