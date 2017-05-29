Diesel, gas kerosene prices go up for 3rd time in May

In separate advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, Seaoil, PTT Philippines, Unioil and Flying V on Monday announced that they will raise prices of diesel by P0.75 per liter and gasoline by P0.55 per liter, effective May 30, Tuesday.

Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil and Flying V said they will also increase kerosene prices by P0.85 per liter.

This is the third time that fuel prices were adjusted for the month of May.

The oil companies said they will implement the price changes at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, except Flying V, which will effect the price changes at 12 midnight on Monday.

The latest price adjustments resulted from average price movements for the previous five trading days in the global market. VOLTAIRE PALAÑA