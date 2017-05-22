Diesel, gas prices up again

Pilipinas Shell, Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, Seaoil, PTT Philippines and Flying V will increase the pump prices of diesel and gasoline by 60 centavos and 65 centavos per liter, respectively, on Tuesday, May 23.



The price of kerosene will go up by 70 centavos per liter.



All oil companies will adjust their prices at 6 a.m. on Tuesday except for Flying V which will implement the price increase at 12 midnight.



The latest price changes were triggered by price movements in the world market. VOLTAIRE PALAÑA