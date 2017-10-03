Diesel, gas prices up again

Oil companies on Tuesday jacked up the prices of diesel, gasoline, and kerosene.

Advertisements

Flying V was the first to adjust its prices, increasing the prices of diesel and kerosene by 55 centavos per liter and the price of gasoline by 25 centavos per liter at 12:01 a.m.

Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil hiked the prices of diesel and gasoline by 55 centavos per liter at 6 a.m while Seaoil and Pilipinas Shell raised the price of kerosone by 55 centavos per liter.

Meanwhile, Unioil increased the price of diesel by 55 centavos per liter and the price of gasoline by 25 centavos per liter at 6:01 a.m.