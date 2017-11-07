Diesel, gas prices up

Oil companies jacked up the prices of diesel, gasoline, and kerosene on Tuesday, the third hike for three straight weeks.

Flying V hiked the price of diesel by 55 centavos per liter, gasoline by 90 centavos per liter, and kerosene by 75 centavos per liter at 12 a.m.

In separate advisories, Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil raised the prices of diesel and gasoline by 55 centavos per liter and 90 centavos per liter, respectively, effective 6 a.m.

Caltex, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil, meanwhile, increased the price of kerosene by 75 centavos per liter, also at 6 a.m.