Diesel, gas prices up again

OIL companies again raised the pump prices of diesel and gas by 35 centavos per liter and 40 centavos per liter, respectively

Pilipinas Shell, Petron, Seaoil, Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, PTT Philippines, Unioil, Total Philippines, Flying V, and Jetti announced the price adjustment that will take effect on Tuesday.

Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil and Flying V said the price of kerosene will increase by 30 centavos per liter.

All oil companies will implement the price adjustment at 6 a.m. on Tuesday except for Flying V which will increase its rates at 12 midnight.

The price changes were a result of average price movements for the previous five trading days in the global market. Voltaire Palaña