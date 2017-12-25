Diesel up, gasoline down for the holidays

OIL companies will increase prices of diesel and kerosene but will slash the price of gasoline this Christmas week.

Eastern Petroleum, Petron, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil said in separate advisories that they would raise the prices of diesel and kerosene by 15 centavos per liter but lower the price of gasoline by 20 centavos per liter effective at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Petron and Pilipinas Shell said they would increase the price of kerosene by 10 centavos per liter, also effective at 6 a.m.

Other oil firms are expected to make the same adjustment in the prices of petroleum products this week. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE