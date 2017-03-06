Diesel, gasoline prices rolled back

In separate advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Petron, Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, PTT Philippines, Unioil, Seaoil, Total Philippines and Flying V on Monday announced that they will roll back the price of diesel by P0.10 per liter and the price of gasoline by P0.55 per liter.

Pilipinas Shell, Petron, Seaoil and Flying V said they will also lower the price of kerosene by P0.20 per liter.

Department of Energy monitoring for Metro Manila as of February 28 showed that diesel prices ranged from P28.75 to P34.65 per liter with a common price of P31.65 per liter; gasoline from P40.15 to P49.25 with a common price of P47.43 per liter; and liquefied petroleum gas in P11-kilogram cylinder from P500 to P760.

Year-to-date adjustments are net increase of P1.39 per liter in gasoline and P1.45 per liter in diesel.

The latest price changes resulted from average price movements for the previous five trading days in the global market. VOLTAIRE PALANA