Diesel, gasoline prices slashed

Petroleum firms slashed the prices of their products after imposing a hefty price hike for two consecutive weeks, as the price of oil stabilized in the global market.

Seaoil announced on Monday it reduced the price of diesel by 30 centavos per liter and 40 centavos per liter for gasoline, but would leave the price of kerosene unchanged. The price adjustments took effect at 12:01 a.m. the same day.

In separate advisories, Eastern Petroleum, Petron, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, and PTT Philippines said it reduced the price of diesel by 30 centavos per liter and gasoline by 40 centavos per liter at 6 a.m.

Petron and Pilipinas Shell retained the price of kerosene.

Since the beginning of the year, oil companies have increased the price of diesel by P6.80 per liter, gasoline by P5.45 per liter, and kerosene by P7.15 per liter.

Meanwhile, in the global market, crude prices firmed on Monday.