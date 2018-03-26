Diesel, gasoline up by P1

OIL companies in the Philippines will be raising prices of petroleum products by about P1 per liter this Holy Week.

Eastern Petroleum, Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell and PTT Philippines will jack up the price of diesel by P1.10 per liter, effective on Tuesday at 6 a.m.

The same firms will raise the price of gasoline by P1.15 per liter, also starting at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, Flying V and Pilipinas Shell will raise the price of kerosene by P1 per liter, effective at 6 a.m.