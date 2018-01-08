Diesel, kerosene prices up again this week

EVEN before the new excise tax law on petroleum products takes effect, oil companies will raise the prices of diesel and kerosene this week while retaining the price of gasoline.

Flying V said it would jack up the prices of diesel and kerosene by 55 centavos per liter and 30 centavos per liter, respectively, but will leave the price of gasoline unchanged effective at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

In separate advisories, Caltex, Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil said they would raise the price of diesel by 55 centavos per liter but leave the price of gasoline unchanged, effective at 6 a.m.

Caltex, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil also said they would increase the price of kerosene by 30 centavos per liter, effective at 6 a.m. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE