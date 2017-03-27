Diesel lower by 25 centavos

In separate advisories on Monday, nine oil companies–Petron, Pilipinas Shell, Phoenix Petroleum, Eastern Petroleum, Seaoil, Unioil, PTT Philippines, Flying V and Jetti– announced that they will roll back diesel prices by P0.25 per liter, effective March 27 and March 28, Tuesday.

Petron, Pilipinas Shell, Petron and Flying V will also lower kerosene prices by P0.15 per liter.

Petron, Eastern Petroleum, Seaoil and Flying V will implement the price adjustments at 12 midnight of Monday.

Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, Phoenix Petroluem, Unioil and Jetti will effect the price changes at 6 a.m., Tuesday.

There is oversupply of petroleum because of low demand in the international market, according to Melot Obillo, Department of Energy director for Oil Industry Management Bureau.