Monday, March 27, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Diesel lower by 25 centavos

    Diesel lower by 25 centavos

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    In separate advisories on Monday, nine oil companies–Petron, Pilipinas Shell, Phoenix Petroleum, Eastern Petroleum, Seaoil, Unioil, PTT Philippines, Flying V and Jetti– announced that they will roll back diesel prices by P0.25 per liter, effective March 27 and March 28, Tuesday.

    Petron, Pilipinas Shell, Petron and Flying V will also lower kerosene prices by P0.15 per liter.

    Petron, Eastern Petroleum, Seaoil and Flying V will implement the price adjustments at 12 midnight of Monday.

    Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, Phoenix Petroluem, Unioil and Jetti will effect the price changes at 6 a.m., Tuesday.

    There is oversupply of petroleum because of low demand in the international market, according to Melot Obillo, Department of Energy director for Oil Industry Management Bureau. VOLTAIRE PALAÑA

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply