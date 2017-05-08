Diesel lower by P1.05 per liter

In separate advisories, Petron, Pilipinas Shell, Eastern Petroleum, Seaoil, PTT Philippines and Flying V on Monday announced that they will roll back prices of diesel by P1.05 per liter and gasoline by P0.90, effective May 9, Tuesday.

Petron will lower kerosene price by P0.95 per liter and Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil and Flying V will reduce it by P0.90 per liter.

This is the second rollback for the month of May.

Petron, Pilipinas Shell, Eastern Petroleum and PTT Philippines said they will implement the price changes at 6 a.m. on Tuesday while Seaoil and Flying V will implement the price adjustments earlier at 12 midnight.

Based on Department of Energy (DoE) latest monitoring for Metro Manila as of May 2, diesel price ranged from P27.75 to P32.96 per liter with a common price of P31.20 per liter; gasoline from P38.25 to P50.40 with a common price of P46 per liter; and liquefied petroleum gas in P11-kilogram (kg) cylinders from P427 to P647.

The latest price changes resulted from average price movements for the previous five trading days in the global market. VOLT PALANA