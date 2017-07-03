Diesel up by P0.70 a liter, gas by P0.30

Pilipinas Shell, Eastern Petroleum, PTT Philippines, Total, Seaoil and Flying V on Monday announced that they will raise diesel prices by P0.70 per liter and gasoline prices by P0.30 per liter.

Pilipinas Shell and Flying V said they will increase kerosene prices by P0.55 per liter.

The higher oil prices resulted from refinery maintenance in Asia that started last April, according to Assistant Director Rodela Romero of the Department of Energy’s Oil Industry Management Bureau.

“Other factors are the end of Ramadan and the US holiday season brought by 4th of July celebrationS,” Romero said.

The oil companies said they will implement the price changes at 6 a.m. on Tuesday except Flying V, which will adjust prices at 12 midnight Monday.

VOLTAIRE PALANA