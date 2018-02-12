Diesel down by P1.30/L this week

AFTER a series of price hikes, oil companies will slash fuel prices this week.

Seaoil will reduce the price of diesel by P1.30 per liter, gasoline by P1.00 per liter, and kerosene by P0.85 per liter effective on Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.

Eastern Petroleum, Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, and PTT Philippines will decrease the prices of diesel and gasoline by P1.30 per liter and P1.00 per liter, respectively, effective at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, Flying V and Pilipinas Shell will lower the price of kerosene by P0.85 per liter, also at 6 a.m. JORDEENE B. LAGARE