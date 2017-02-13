Diesel price up by 20 centavos

In separate advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Caltex, Eastern Petroleum, Seaoil, PTT Philippines, Phoenix Petroleum, Total, Unioil and Flying V on Monday announced that they will raise price of diesel by P0.20 per liter effective February 14, Tuesday.

Pilipinas Shell, Caltex, Seaoil and Flying V will increase kerosene price by P0.10 per liter.

The oil companies said they will implement the price changes at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, except Flying V that said it will effect the price adjustments earlier at 12 midnight.

Department of Energy monitoring for Metro Manila as of January 31 showed that diesel prices ranged from P27.60 to P33.55 per liter with a common price of P30.65 per liter; gasoline from P38.80 to P48.90 with a common price of P47.08 per liter; and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in P11-kilogram cylinders from P471 to P690.

Year-to-date adjustments are net increase of P1.54 per liter in gasoline and P1.10 per liter in diesel.

LPG increased this month by P4.15 per kilogram.

The latest price changes resulted from average price movements for the previous five trading days in the global market.