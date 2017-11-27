Diesel price to go up, gasoline steady

A WEEK after implementing a rollback in the prices of petroleum products, oil companies are again set to jack up the prices of diesel and kerosene on Tuesday, but not the price of gasoline.

In separate advisories, Flying V said it would leave the price of gasoline unchanged, but will raise prices of diesel and kerosene by 35 centavos per liter and 25 centavos per liter, respectively, effective at 12:01 a.m.

Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil said they would retain the price of gasoline but increase diesel by 35 centavos per liter, effective at 6:00 a.m.

Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil will raise the price of kerosene by 25 centavos per liter, also effective 6:00 a.m. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE

