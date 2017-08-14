Diesel prices down, gasoline up starting Tuesday

OIL companies announced a rollback in the price of diesel but not for gasoline this week.

In separate advisories, Eastern Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, Phoenix Petroleum, and SeaOil will slash the price of diesel by 10 centavos per liter but will increase gasoline by 45 centavos per liter effective 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Pilipinas Shell and SeaOil will also lower the price of kerosene by 10 centavos per liter.

Meanwhile, Flying V will raise the price of gasoline by 45 centavos per liter and lower diesel and kerosene by 10 centavos, effective 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

Other oil companies are expected to adjust pump prices this week. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE