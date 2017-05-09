Diesel prices down by P1.05 per liter

Petron, Pilipinas Shell, Eastern Petroleum, Seaoil, PTT Philippines and Flying V on Monday announced that they will roll back prices of diesel by P1.05 per liter and gasoline by 90 centavos effective May 9, Tuesday.

Petron will lower kerosene price by 95 centavos per liter and Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil and Flying V will reduce it by 90 centavos per liter.

This is the second rollback for the month of May.

Petron, Pilipinas Shell, Eastern Petroleum and PTT Philippines will adjust their pump prices at 6 a.m. on Tuesday while Seaoil and Flying V will implement the price adjustments at 12 midnight.