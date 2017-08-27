Different causes, different strokes

Soldiers are fighting in Marawi. Lacson and Faeldon doing the same.

* * *

LTFRB asks Uber to pay P190M fine. Our question is: will it be “Uber” or “Under” the table? If there will be a discount, “Uber” should “Grab” it or “U-Hop” to another country.

* * *

I did not know that corruption at BOC is rising due to two potent ingredients: shabu and cement.

I heard Faeldon is gathering “concrete” evidence while Lacson is “high” sniffing more “pasalubong” and possible “pabaon.”

* * *

Public urged to avoid migratory birds. I hope this will not turn them into “angry birds.”

* * *

Speaker eyes legislative franchise for mining firms. LTFRB should watch out. They should stop thinking that TNCs are gold mines.

* * *

LTFRB’s Mission: To ensure that the commuting public has ADEQUATE, SAFE, CONVENIENT, environment-friendly and DEPENDABLE public land transportation services at REASONABLE RATES through the implementation of land-based transportation policies, programs, and projects responsive to an investment-led and demand-driven industry.

Really? Uber tried to do that and ended up being punished and replaced. LTFRB, please erase that mission on your website. It’s an embarrassment.

The way it’s going, LTFRB has transformed into a profit-motivated agency deviating from its original mandate. Their minds are preoccupied with FINES and PENALTIES here, there and everywhere.

* * *

Senator Drilon was like an Apache warrior on a warpath reminding (short of castigating everyone during the Senate hearing) his colleagues about the restrictions and bank confidentiality law. I suddenly remembered the late Chief Justice Renato Corona, the “lady in white” and the magic mailbox of a former Quezon City congressman.

* * *

Top four richest men in the country: Henry Sy – $18 billion, John Gokongwei Jr. – $5.5 billion, Enrique Razon Jr. – $4.3 billion and Lucio Tan – $4.2 billion.

Nothing is wrong with that and I am so happy for these men with bulging wallets knowing that they employ millions of our countrymen. But I still wonder why most of our “kababayans” meet each day with a dose of “Lucky Me’s” “Century Tunas” and “Skyflakes.”

* * *

Six commissioners of the Commission on Elections on Thursday urged Chairman Andres Bautista to take a leave of absence or to resign over allegations of ill-gotten wealth.

At a news conference in Quezon City, Commissioner Arthur Lim said Bautista must take a leave or quit the Comelec because, given his problems, “he could no longer perform his duties well as chairman of a constitutional body.” Let us take a deep breath.

* * *

While I would like to know the truth about Andy Bautista, I would like to know also the ROLES played by the commissioners during the 2016 elections. They all approved the contract of Smartmatic, kept quiet all these years and are now distancing themselves from the Commissioner? “Napaikutan ng nag-iisang tao? nagmamalinis at naghuhugas kamay?” Hmmmm, we have seen this before.

* * *

Philippines wins first ever SEA Games ice hockey gold. It must be our halo-halo, dirty ice cream and maiz-con-yelo.

The number of medals in any sports competition is directly proportional to the importance, recognition and support given by their respective countries to their sports programs and the athletes competing.

* * *

On tropical depression Jolina:

“Unang Hirit ng Pagasa ay magmatyag ng 24-Oras at i-Bandila sa TV Patrol kung may aberya bago dumating ang Umagang Kay Ganda.”

There’s one thing that places China way ahead of us. China is now a communist country while we still have dynasties.

* * *

I chose to write this in Pilipino to take cognizance of our “Buwan ng Wika” which we celebrated last month. The following reflects my view on the political storm currently sweeping our country.

“Ang salaysay na ito ay isinulat ko noong nakaraang taon. Sa aking palagay, ito ay may katuturan magpahanggang ngayon. Pukawin nating muli ang ating diwa at sariwain ang damdaming pinanggalingan nito.

“Hindi ibig sabihin na kapag pumuna ka sa administrasyon, ikaw ay kakampi na ng kanilang kalaban. At kapag pumuri ka, ikaw ay kaalyado na. Ang pagpuna o pagiging kritiko ay patunay na ikaw ay may kagustuhang mapabuti ang sambayanan at hindi upang manahimik lamang sa isang sulok. Marapat ding sulyapan na ang pagpuna ay ukol din sa adhikaing mapabuti at matulungan ang pamamaraan ng ating pamahalaan. Lahat tayo ay kaaway ng bawal na gamot nguni’t dapat mangibabaw pa rin ang tama at pantay na hustisya alinsunod sa batas. Bawa’t buhay ay mahalaga, at hindi kanais-nais na sa pagpapatupad ng batas ay madamay ang walang kasalanan o walang kinalaman sa kahi’t anong krimen. Lahat tayo ay nagkakaisa na dapat wakasan na ang problema ng droga subali’t tayo ay dapat ding tumulong upang maisakatuparan nang malinis at walang halong pang-aabuso ang naturang magandang layunin. Hindi po tayo magkakalaban. Tayo po ay magkakamping lahat at hindi bangayan ang lulutas ng lahat ng ito. Nawa’y magtagumpay tayong lahat para sa Inang Bayan at isipin din natin na tayo ay mapalad na mayroong lider na gustong harapin ang problema nang walang takot. Lamang ay dapat din nyang mabatid na ang maraming problema ay hindi matatapos sa pamamagitan ng di makatarungang pamamaraan. Siya ay matalino at may mabuting hangarin at dapat lamang na siya ay humingi ng lakas sa Dakilang Lumikha upang maging mas malinaw ang kanyang pananaw sa lahat ng bagay.”

Whenever someone is accused in Philippine politics, these phrases or terms always come in handy to deflect the issue when being interviewed by media: “politically motivated, demolition job, smear campaign, fishing expedition, baseless accusations, desperate attempts, a recycled issue, a vengeful and cowardly act, besmirching reputations, deny in strongest possible term, ulterior motives, hidden agenda, totally absurd, absolute lies.”

And they think this is enough to end of the issue.

* * *

PCGG closes accounts with Luzon Development Bank. Why were they opened in the first place? LDB must be a prestigious and trustworthy bank to merit such transfer from banks like UCPB and LANDBANK.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.