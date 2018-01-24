Different styles, same greatness

Looking at the range of Celine Dion’s fashion pieces, the Octave Collection best defines what the singing superstar is all about—effortlessly chic with a touch of greatness.

According to Asia-Pacific distributor Innee-Sedona International Ltd. of Hong Kong, Octave is the “piece de resistance” of the whole collection.

The rest of the collections are dubbed Vibrato and Pizzicato Collection, all inspired by music, of course, reflecting images of music bars or plucking guitar strings in a mix of edgy femininity.