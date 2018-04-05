Differentiated foreignness

THOUGH foreigners are all foreigners, some foreigners are more foreign than others. The many nuances of being a foreigner is something I have realized since I started living here in The Hague.

The dictionary defines foreigner as someone “who is from a foreign country or place.”This definition evokes the condition of being a non-citizen. The first kind of foreigner that comes to mind is the tourist, who travels to another country for leisure, recreation and holidays.

Tourists’ relationship with another country is the most temporary. Their stay is subject to the length of their visa or to the capability of their budget or both. They come to another country not to live in it but to visit. As such, tourists are not allowed to work. Hence, they are not allowed to earn money, only spend.

Another group of non-citizen foreigners that comes to mind are the expats and migrant workers. They have a common denominator: they come to another country to work and live — and in that order. Why in that order? It is because expats (and migrant workers) become residents as a result of them working in another country, and not the other way around. If pleasure, holiday, and sightseeing are what bring the tourist to another country, for the expats it is work.

The Dutch government “defines expat as a person sent by a company to work in the Netherlands.” When the purpose of the expat has already been exhausted, they have to go back to where they were originally from or they may choose to stay. If they stay, then that’s the time that they apply to be a highlyskilled migrant, or even as an immigrant.

Another category that the word foreigner invites is the immigrant. The Hague officially categorizes its citizens into the following:

“If a citizen was born abroad, he or she is assigned to the group of people born in the same country (e.g. Turkey, first-generation). The Hague divided people born in countries other than The Netherlands, Surinam, The Netherlands Antilles, Turkey or Morocco into a group of people born in Western or Westernized countries (western, northern and southern Europe, including the former Yugoslavia), the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Israel, and a group of people born in non-Western countries (all other countries, including the previously communist countries in Eastern Europe). A Dutch-born citizen is considered a second-generation immigrant if at least one parent was born abroad (e.g. Turkey, second-generation). If the parents were born in different foreign countries, the country of birth of the mother is decisive for assignment to a particular group. Natives are Dutch-born citizens whose parents were also born in The Netherlands.”

One thing is worth noting about this classification system. Immigrants are further divided into those coming from Western/Westernized countries and non-Western countries. This casts the non-Western immigrant into a very peculiar status. One, she is a citizen, a local, but not in the sense of being a citizen of Western/Westernized origin. Her foreignness is more foreign than the Western/Westernized immigrants as these immigrants share something native to the native Dutch, and that is their Westernness. Moreover, immigrants coming from most Western/Westernized countries are exempted from taking the civic integration test (basisexameninburgering).

This inequality of foreignness of Western/Westernized and non-Western immigrants is further demonstrated by the answer of the minister for housing, communities, and integration to the inquiry sent by Human Rights Watch about why immigrants coming from Western/Westernized countries are exempted from taking the civic integration test:

“…to a certain extent those [coming from Western/Westernized countries]are similar in socio-economic, social, and political background to European countries. The countries do not generate undesired and unbridled migration flows to the Netherlands nor do their citizens experience essential problems in integration into Dutch society. Nationals of these countries, she said, are also exempted from the MVV requirement because of factors such as Dutch economic interests, foreign relations, national security, and public order.”

This casts non-Western immigrants into the ironic category of being a local foreigner; but they are not foreigners in the same vein as expats for expats are non-citizens.

Another strange classification of foreigner is the collective identity called “international community.” But who belongs in that community?

During my first year here in The Hague, the official portal of the city defined it as a community that includes “diplomats, employees of international organizations and companies and their families and people setting up their own businesses. Many are here on an expat basis…” Immigrants are left out of the definition, while the cooler term expat is. Thus, the notion of “international community” actually creates another layering of the othering of non-Western immigrants. It’s a community where only people of particular background could belong to. An exclusive club of foreigners that aren’t as foreign as others.

