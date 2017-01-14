The difficult path to glory

Photo exhibit highlights dedication of Benilde’s top athletes

People love hearing, seeing and reading stories of triumph but how victors reached success is often times unaccounted.

With this in mind photographer Miguel Sy chronicles the hard work and dedication of the student-athletes of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) in his photo exhibit Path to Glory.

“This is what we don’t often see about players: their hard work, the point when they push themselves more just when they are about to give up.” Sy revealed.

Members from the Blazers’ 21 teams were handpicked to serve as representatives of their respective sports, such as arnis, athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, fencing, football, lawn tennis, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, ultimate Frisbee, volleyball, and the Pep Squad.

Having this set, Sy admitted that working with non-professionals as models proved to be a challenge, although this enabled him to delve more into each athlete’s character.

“As a result, the photos were focused instead on their eyes and their body language, because these are at the heart of the picture,” the artist divulged.

Sy is 2014 graduate of Benilde’s AB Photography program with esteemed photographers Veejay Villafranca, Andy Spyra and Thies Rätzke as his mentors. He now runs his own 361 Degrees studio.

The exhibit, curated by Architect Gerry Torres, will open on January 26 at the Sixth Floor gallery of the School of Design and Arts (SDA) Campus, at 6 p.m.

Finally, Robin Serrano, Benilde’s VP for Advancement, commended the upcoming exhibit, “This is an opportune time for the exhibit, it gives the members of the community a glimpse of the hardships of the those who vie for honors.”

Path to Glory will run until March 25.