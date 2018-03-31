Digital migration of businesses for non-digital natives

Every year, fewer people remember the glory days of analog. Gone are times when people had to wait anywhere between a few minutes to several days to get account updates; no more hoping to catch someone at home or at the office if you wanted to talk.

Much has changed in the technological landscape in the last five years. In the Philippines, the most obvious developments are seen in the B2C (business-to-consumer) space. We no longer need to stand outside hoping to hail a taxi; there are apps for that. We now have the choice to order food by telephone or through apps delivered exactly to our GPS location. Movie tickets can now be purchased on the go without having to be in the theater early. It’s never been easier to shop with convenience any time, anywhere.

Perhaps it’s just a matter of time before the B2B (business-to-business) space catches up. Within the logistics industry there are already players creating on-demand delivery schedules for supply chains. In due time, entrepreneurs may begin adopting time-saving solutions for their business the same way they adopted similar measures as consumers.

Sometimes, there are unique business placed somewhere in the middle of B2C and B2B. For example, Shopback offers consumers rebates on their online purchases across a myriad of options from clothing to travel. At the same time, they offer businesses effective marketing channels but more importantly digital tracking.

Merchants can easily track the performance of promotions, sales and peak activity times.

Though the benefits may not be as obvious, the impact is much broader. For example, migrating sales tracking to digital systems will decrease the risk of human error, pilferage and misreporting. It will be difficult for someone to claim late or non-deliveries when transactions have been clearly recorded.

For the younger generation these digital tools are no-brainers. But for non-digital natives — those who’ve been through the Y2K scare or times when technology has been generally unreliable — the thought of a pure digital migration can be worrisome. Consider the chances of having all of your information corrupted or worse stolen, especially for businesses. Can the same not be said for physical copies? What if there’s a fire? What if the hard copies are stolen, lost, or damaged?

If there’s anything a lot of people complain about in the Philippines it’s the inefficiency of processes. Personally, I wonder why it takes so much time and effort to get simple things done. In fact, I’ve come to expect something to go wrong with any process or ticket I raise with any of my services. It seems that the same is true around the metro. I’d be willing to bet that most of the errors causing delay are minute and quite easy to miss: misspelling, improper filings, unclear flow. Adopting digital systems and processes will help minimize such small inefficiencies that cause large headaches.

Admittedly, it is not that easy to migrate to digital systems. It may take a large corporation years to complete a transition because of the vast amount of files, training and employee alignment that has to be done. Even for long-running family businesses, the same situation may apply. But as we’ve seen in other countries, the pain is well worth it.

For the digital natives out there it’s easier, beginning with the end in mind. For the non-digital natives, it’s about keeping up with the times and learning to accept new risks together with the values that are offered. Progress after all, demands sacrifice.