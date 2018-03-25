Digital transactions made even easier

Posible.Net makes bills payments and other services possible at sari-sari stores

Emerging fintech and digital services provider, Posible.Net offers services like bills payment, money services, and mobile loading among others.

JG Puzon, president and CEO of the emerging startup, says that “with no corporate agenda in mind because we do not have our own product, PosibleNet operates as a simple agnostic platform with theaim of unifying [microentrepreneurs]and empower them both as a group and as individuals.”

Also called a Digitindahan, Posible.Net was started in 2015 with the long-term goal of having one unit set up in every barangay. The company’s comprehensive services include utility bills payment, select government fees, money services, micro-insurance, mobile loading, online gaming credits, and ticketing. Consumers are assured of its validity as a confirmation receipt is issued for every transaction.

Posible.Net is now regarded as the country’s largest business-to-business-to-consumer (B2b2C) e-commerce network, with around 42,000 units nationwide, and P2B worth of transactions which roughly translates to around P150,000 per month. It also now has 1,900 Ka-Posible retailers where people can make deposits.

Puzon says that Posible.Net has been “life-changing” for Filipinos. Now, people can do digital transactions at their nearest sari-sari store and not at a payment center that may be miles away. The machine that they issue to do these services costs around P35,000. Retailers also pay a small monthly fee after availing of the service.

Aside from sari-sari stores which comprise around half of their customers, the small and medium entrepreneurs that have availed of Posible.Net include laundromats, bakeries, barber shops, and other community-based businesses like hardware stores and pet shops.

According to Gigi Gatti, regional director of Grameen Foundation, an organization that aims to alleviate poverty and has partnered with Posible.Net, they identified four microfinance institutions that are still doing cash-lending and collection. “With them, we piloted a way in order for the communities to pay their loans.” She adds that they don’t just straight-out give the money to the citizens in the barangays because they want them to be “sustainable.”

Posible.Net is one of the ways to make Filipinos more financially inclusive. BangkoSentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) says that 563 out of 1,634 cities and municipalities are “unbanked” or haven’t availed of basic banking services and financial products.

Gatti also says that only three percent of Filipinos have access to online banking and only 28 percent have bank accounts. One of the main reasons for this is because they lack the government IDs to open accounts. Through Posible.Net, hopefully digital innovations are brought closer to many Filipinos even in far-flung areas where they get to experience “inclusion wherein everyone enjoys the convenience and benefits of emerging technology.”