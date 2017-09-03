Digitally remastered films to hit QCinema 2017

From Dustin Hoffman’s ‘The Graduate’ to Nora Aunor’s ‘Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos’

The Quezon City International Film Festival (QCinema) pays homage to the films from a bygone era by dedicating a special section for restored cinematic gems.

QCinema’s “Digitally Remastered Series” will feature a total of six classic films. Three are international films while the other half were given a second life by the ABS-CBN Film Restoration.

The film festival will run from October 19 to 28 at select establishments around Quezon City.

Foreign titles

“All About My Mother” is a 1999 Spanish film written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar. The story follows Manuela (Cecilia Roth), a bereaved woman whose son died in a car accident. While grieving, Manuela traveled to look for Lola, the transvestite father of her son.

In 2000, it was named Best Foreign Language Film by the Academy Awards and Golden Globes and Best Film not in the English Language by the BAFTA Awards.

Director Michelangelo Antonioni toyed with intrigue and beauty in his “Blow Up” where photographer Thomas (David Hemmings) takes pictures of fashion models. But one day, when he snapped pictures of a beautiful woman in a park, he also captured a murder scene.

The British-Italian film was bestowed the Palme d’Or by Cannes Film Festival 1967 and Best Foreign Film by French Syndicate of Cinema Critics in 1968.

Mike Nichol’s risqué 1967 film “The Graduate” features the post-college adventures of Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman). Fresh out of school, Braddock returns to his parents’ house while still deciding what to do with his life. But while he muses, he strikes a romance with a bored housewife and finds love in her daughter.

In 1968, the film took home various awards such as Best Director award from the Academy Awards as well as Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical from Golden Globes.

Local titles

The 1981 film “High School Scandal” directed by the Gil Portes trails behind two senior high girls, Roselle (Gina Alajar) and Lynne (Sandy Andolong). Roselle is on a quest to find a lover but ends up frustrated after being dumped by her prom date. She found solace in the arms of a longtime admirer who later impregnated her. Before graduating, Lynne finds out that Roselle died due to the complication of failed abortion carried out by a quack doctor.

Another film from 1981 is “Karma” by Danny Zialcita. The story revolves around Sarah (Vilma Santos) whose wedding day was postponed due to a delayed flight. Adding to the stress is a traumatic event involving Eric (Ronaldo Valdez), a regular guest at the hotel where she stays in.

“Tatlong Taóng Walang Diyos (Three Godless Years)” is a 1976 period film directed by Mario O’Hara. The film tails behind the life events of three characters spanning the years 1942 to 1944. Rosario (Nora Aunor) is a young schoolteacher engaged to be married to Crispin (Bembol Roco), who had to leave to serve in the army during the Japanese occupation. In the absence of Crispin, Rosario was assaulted by a Japanese-Filipino officer named Masugi (Christopher De León). Thereafter, a series of unfortunate events prompts Rosario to make decisions that will alter her life forever.