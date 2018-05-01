Digitized ports: What difference can they make?

Private and public ports have already digitized or will soon digitize. These include the ports in Batangas, Cavite, Culion, El Nido, Manila, Masinloc, San Jose, and Sta. Ana in Cagayan. Such digitization is expected to increase the efficiency of shipping, improve maritime security, increase monitoring, and replace the old technologies used across the archipelago.

Digitization will replace outdated X-ray machines, scanners, old software, WiMAX for internet connectivity, carbon oozing machines, and manual container terminal processes.

Aside from the port entities, the shipping companies and their crew members applaud such modernization plans and efforts. Ryan Jumamil, a seaman working for a shipping company, with routes to Brazil and Japan, enthuses about the ports’ digitization.

“Before the digitization effort, our vessel and crew had to endure long queues and waiting times for security checks. Today, an improvement in checking speed ensued for inbound and outbound vessels and their containers. We don’t have to wait for very long hours that will certainly eat up our entire day. ,” Jumamil said.

Port security upgrade

Jumamil mentioned several port digitization initiatives that are already implemented or will be implemented in several government and privately run ports.

“PPA and BOC started some modernization efforts for its system. These modernizations include software for data storage, CCTV installations, RFID usage over barcodes, and port equipment for moving cargoes,” Jumamil noted.

Port database

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), a government agency under the Department of Transportation and Communications, started several digitization or modernization efforts in its managed ports. First, the PPA started using Logistics software or Enterprise Resource Programs (ERPs), such as SAP, JD Edwards, Hashtag fulfillment, Linbis, Marine Cloud and Maritime Suite, which may soon find their way into the new digitized ports.

Likewise, it upgraded its outdated LANs, WANs, routers, switches, and internet speeds with the latest 4G LTE technology to speed up database sharing, file transfer, and the control of sorting and retrieval cranes.

According to Jumamil, some of the PPA managed ports have wifi. “Now I can use social media to connect with my loved ones without incurring data charges in PPA ports. I hope PPA expands its wifi projects not just in selected areas but also to other places,” he stressed.

Second, the PPA also started using new database systems such as the MS SQL Server, MySQL, and Port Management System or PMS to track, organize, secure, and efficiently manage the port’s data retrieval, sorting, and accounting functions.

Third, the PPA has already implemented the computerization efforts by using programs for Port operations management and for records and accounting functions. It has also implemented an E-procurement or E-PROC system, which is an Oracle-based software or cloud-based system for conducting various types of transactions.

Scanning, x-ray machines

PPA acquired six units of Vehicle X-ray machines for Roro Ports for scanning and security purposes. This move will speed up the queuing time for inbound and outbound cargos. In addition, the agency procured the E-SCAN corporate edition, an anti-virus program that aims to protect computers from hacking and file-damaging viruses, such as worms and Trojans.

On the other hand, the Bureau of Customs, a government agency that regulates trade under the Department of Finance, will use new screening technologies to effectively check goods and prevent contraband from entering ports.

The government agency previously planned to use a global positioning system but instead opted for an RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) device, which can store 2,000 bytes. RFID provides advantages over bar codes since it does not need positioning unlike the former. RFID works even up to 20 feet unlike the bar code that fails beyond that distance.

Computerized buoys

Advanced safety systems may soon find their presence in Philippine ports. Such safety systems may include navigation lights for berthing or safe mooring and digital buoys for weather forecasting and locating missing boats. A data buoy is a solar or battery-powered floating device that contains wind instruments and storage media that can be transmitted in real time via physical transfer to a computer hard drive for analysis.

Another device that Port authorities and shipping companies may use is the real-time port monitoring system, which is connected to the Internet for easy access via smart phones, tablets, or laptops. Furthermore, government agencies in control of the ports and shipping companies may use new maritime port software, such as port simulator programs that can help design container terminals, design accurate berthing schedules, track containers, measure flow rates, track inbound and outbound ships, and reduce the risk of accidents.

Blockchain technology

Some shipping and port equipment makers will use new technologies that are already used by the IT industry.

Shipping giant Maersk, which runs offices and ships in the Philippines, partnered with IBM to use Blockchain technology for efficient and secure global trade. The supply chain and port planners have also already studied the possibility of using Blockchain technology in ports.

The blockchain is a process and crypto technology that renders data unalterable by a single entity; hence, making blockchain more durable in the face of hacking and tampering. Blockchain works by tying a block of ledger page to another block. A change in one block must be evaluated before it is added to other blocks. If that change does not conform to the majority of blocks, that change won’t be accepted in the chain. In this technology, there is no need for a central command to validate any changes or edits.

Port crane simulator

Liebherr, a shipping and port crane equipment manufacturer that supplies tools for Philippine ports, presented a crane simulator to train port crane operators, speed up learning, and reduce human errors. The crane simulator is said to include multiple TFT screens and joysticks to allow the realistic control of port cranes and the transfer of shipping containers.

Security systems

Another upgrade made by the Bureau of Customs is the installation of new CCTV cameras in the Manila port offices. Those new CCTVs will allow citizens to view transactions online, improve transparency, and increase the digital readiness of the Philippine ports.

Pros and cons of digitization

The digitization of Philippine ports comes with many advantages. These include efficient port management, improved security, decreased cost, compliance with ISO standards or port efficiency standards, and reduced errors due to faulty port technology systems.

On the other hand, the perceived disadvantages of the digitization of ports include the extra cost of buying and installing new devices and equipment, training the staff, and the port’s vulnerability to hacking attacks and computer breakdown. The use of new technologies can also bring about ethical issues, such as the privacy issues that are tied to the use of RFID tags.

Shipping personnel like Jumamil hopes that such digitization will bring more boon than bane and it will be zealously initiated and consistently developed.