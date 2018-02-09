Digregorio shines as Blackwater shocks SMB

Blackwater lived up to its reputation as a giant killer by battering defending champion San Miguel Beer, 106-96, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup on Friday at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City. The feat snapped the Elite’s four-game losing skid.

Blackwater banked on the strong fourth quarter performance of Mike Digregorio and center JP Erram to improve its win-loss record to 3-5, and keep its playoff hopes alive.

“First of all, we are extremely blessed by the good Lord. We were able to contain their scorers and we held their offense defensively,” said Blackwater coach Leo Isaac, whose wards last won against Barangay Ginebra San Miguel 94-77 last January 12.

“It is a good wake up call after a fourth straight loss. This win could motivate us more in our upcoming games,” added Isaac.

Digregorio scattered 11 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, including five three-pointers and five assists, while Erram bested four-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo with 24 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Elite.

Allein Maliksi has 11 points, James Sena 10 points, while rookie Renz Palma added eight points also for the Elite.

Arwind Santos and Ross posted 22 points and 20 points, respectively, to lead the Beermen, whose win-loss record fell to 6-2 tying Magnolia in the first and second place.

Scores:

Blackwater 106 – Digregorio 26, Erram 24, Maliksi 11, Sena 10, Palma 8, Jose 6, Marcelo 6, Pinto 5, Cortez 5, Cruz 5, Sumang 0, Neypes 0.

San Miguel 96 – Santos 22, Ross 20, Lassiter 13, Fajardo 12, Lanete 9, Rosser 8, Heruela 8, Semerad 2, Agovida 2, Pessumal 0, Mamaril 0, De Ocampo 0.

Quarters: 20-27, 43-45, 72-69, 106-96.