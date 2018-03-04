DILG backs bets’ resumé submission for May polls

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Sunday backed a proposal of an election watchdog to require all candidates in this year’s barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or Youth Council) elections to submit a resumé indicating their aptness for the position they are eyeing.

The polls will be held in May, after having been postponed last year by both chambers of Congress, as well as by President Rodrigo Duterte, reasoning out that funds are allegedly being corrupted by village officials for illegal drugs.

The recommendation of the watchdog National Citizens Movement for Free Elections [Namfrel] for the submission of resumés will boost the credibilty of the elections, according to Jonathan Malaya, DILG spokesman.

He said the Interior department is hoping for peaceful elections for village and Youth Council seats.

“We are in favor of Namfrel’s proposal because elections are not just a game wherein everyone can participate. They should also be used in measuring capabilities of each candidate vying for a position,” Malaya added.

In February, Namfrel urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to require all village and SK prospective candidates to submit at least a one-page resumé highlighting their suitability for the position they are running for.

According to the poll watchdog, the resumé must bare the candidates’ skills and capacity to run for office.

It pointed out that the resumé must also include the candidates’ motivation to participate in the May polls and the key challenges they see as they run for office.

Malaya said the DILG is also hoping that the Comelec would work for installing “competent leaders” in the country’s barangay and improving governance there.

“In the village level, it is important for a leader to maintain good governance, that is why it is also important for us to determine the skills and capabilities as well as the motivation of anyone vying for a village leadership post,” he said.

Malaya noted that, acting DILG Secretary Eduardo Año last month launched a campaign called “Matino, Mahusay at Maaasahang Barangay and SK Officials” (Sensible, Good and Reliable Village and Youth Officials), which seeks to encourage the public to choose their local leaders wisely.