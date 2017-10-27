DILG bares road closures for Asean convoy dry run

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has advised motorists to brace for road closures on October 29 during the final vehicle convoy dry run for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit on November 13-15.

The Asean Summit will be held in Clark Field, Pampanga, north of Manila.

The DILG, in a statement on Friday, said motorists should avoid the south-bound lane of EDSA, North Luzon Expressway and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, as well as both south-bound and north-bound lanes of Roxas Boulevard, during the dry run from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. of October 29.

According to DILG Officer-In-Charge Catalino Cuy, there will be full deployment of route marshals on Sunday and the final dry run will be longer compared to the four previous ones.

“As we know, practice makes perfect and high-level meetings entail high-level security,” Cuy said.

“It will take more or less ten years before the Philippines gets to host Asean again, so let’s give it our best shot as we have more to gain and nothing to lose from this experience,” he added.

The Philippines is the chairman of the Asean for 2017.

Cuy said previous Asean meetings in the country this year had been “orderly,” adding that they will try their best to keep it that way next month, the peak of the Philippines’ chairmanship.

He said 59,000 security personnel would monitor the “peace and order” during high-profile meetings during the summit.

“Seamless traffic flow is critical to the Asean activities to be attended by delegates and we call on the public to be supportive during the events in November,” Cuy added.

Previous dry runs for ceremonial and security convoys were held on September 24 and October 8, 15 and 22 that tested various scenarios, light conditions and intervals for the summit.

The delegates to the Asean summit are to be accommodated in hotels in Metro Manila where various meetings related to the summit will also be held.