DILG chief orders filing of charges vs 18 sleeping, drinking policemen

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered the National Police Commission (Napolcom) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to file administrative charges against the 18 policemen caught sleeping and drinking while on the duty. DILG Chief Eduardo Año said the 18 erring policemen from Pasay and Muntinlupa will face penalties for dereliction of duty, conduct unbecoming and other appropriate charges. On February 7, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Oscar Albayalde caught the policemen in a surprise inspection and were immediately stripped of their weapons and badges. They were reassigned to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.