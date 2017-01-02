DILG completes 535 infra projects

A total of 535 or 68 percent of the 787 projects aimed to bring real change to conflict-affected areas have been completed through the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)’s Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) program. DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno said since the program started in 2012, they have been monitoring the 252 remaining projects, which are on various stages of implementation. Through PAMANA, the DILG addresses sub-regional development interventions covering economic structures, local roads, evacuation centers, water supply systems and community infrastructure sub-projects. “Real development, real change is inclusive and does not leave behind areas affected or vulnerable to armed conflict,” Sueno said.