DILG completes Pampanga water impounding project

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said the small water impounding project constructed in Barangay Baliti in Pampanga to benefit 5,000 farmers and their families has been completed. This would help the farmers by increasing cropping intensity and yield, facilitating growing crops other than rice, and farm augmentation. The project is under DILG’s 2017 budget for P22.32 million to “help the agricultural production” in the province’s farming community. DILG Provincial Director Myrvi Fabia said project beneficiaries with budget ranging from P15-24 million are the the towns of Arayat, Apalit, Bacolor, Floridablanca, Guagua, Lubao, Macabebe, Minalin, San Luis, San Simon and Santo Tomas.