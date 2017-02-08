DILG fires Bacolod execs, employees

BACOLOD CITY: The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Tuesday served the dismissal order to nine city officials and employees found guilty of grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty in connection with a questionable purchase of office furniture.

Lawyer Anthony Nuyda, DILG director for Western Visayas and Negros Island Region, served the order to lawyer Goldwyn Nifras, Belly Aguillon, Nelson Sedillo, Aladino Agbones, Jaries Ebenizer Encabo, Melvin Recabar, Luzviminda Treyes, Eduardo Ravena and Annabelle Badajos, who composed the city’s Bids and Awards Committee.

The officials, however, are currently on leave.

Also dismissed by the Ombudsman in an order issued last month was Bacolod City Mayor Evelio Leonardia who secured a temporary restraining order (TRO) from the Court of Appeals.

The dismissal order involves the recent ruling of the Ombudsman which found them and Leonardia guilty of grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty in connection with the furniture purchases made between 2008 and 2010, totaling nearly P50 million.

The other respondents sought similar legal remedies, but the Ombudsman and the appellate court have yet to act on them.

“Since there was no similar CA (Court of Appeals) resolution and TRO issued in their favor, the department shall proceed with implementation of the Ombudsman Joint Resolution,” the letter of local government Undersecretary Austere Panadero. said.

The Ombudsman also found probable cause to charge them with violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act “arising from culpable violation of (the Government Procurement Reform Act) and its implementing rules and regulations to the damage and prejudice of the taxpayers and the city government of Bacolod and to the benefit of Comfac Corp., contractor of the furniture and fixtures.”

Aside from dismissal, they will be penalized with forfeiture of retirement benefits, perpetual disqualification from holding office, cancellation of civil service eligibility and prohibition from taking civil service examination.