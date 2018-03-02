DILG forms team to determine accountability for Boracay crisis

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) formed a team to investigate and file cases against businessmen and government officials who will be found accountable for Boracay’s environmental woes.

DILG Assistant Secretary for Plans and Programs Epimaco Densing 3rd will head the 12-member Boracay Investigating Team (BIT), with DILG Senior Executive Assistant Jerry A. Loresco of the Office of the Undersecretary for Peace and Order, Public Safety and Policy and Programs as vice chairperson.

Interior Chief Eduardo Año said in a statement that the creation of the BIT was to ensure that the environmental crisis faced by Boracay because of the violation of environmental and other laws would not happen again.

He also instructed the BIT to cover its investigation of the environmental problems of Boracay over a 10-year period or from 2008 to 2018.

The team’s report is expected to contain recommendations and determine on who should be held liable for the crisis. ROY NARRA

