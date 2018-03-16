DILG installs new gov of Camarines Norte

LEGAZPI CITY: The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Bicol installed Vice Gov. Jonah Pimentel as new governor of Camarines Norte after the perpetual disqualification of Gov. Edgardo Tallado by the Office of the Ombudsman for grave misconduct.

Eloisa Pastor, DILG–Bicol regional director, along with legal officer Zalman Uddin installed Pimentel as new governor and Board Member Arthur Michael Canlas as vice governor after Tallado accepted the dismissal order at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Governor Tallado did not resist and received the dismissal order from the Office of the Ombudsman calmly in his office. Pimentel, who happened to be in his office for a meeting, was immediately installed and succeeded the post vacated by [governor]Tallado,” Pastor said.

Tallado told her he has been expecting it and he would not bother to make any effort to refute the order.

But he can still file an appeal within the 15-day grace period, Pastor said.

Uddin said the decision dated January 10, 2018 stemmed from a complaint of Edgardo Gonzales, provincial veterinarian, who was reassigned by Tallado as information officer in 2012, a position the governor purposely created for him.

In 2016, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales ruled Tallado guilty and meted him the penalty of dismissal from service with cancelation of eligibility, disqualification from any civil service examination, forfeiture of retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification for reemployment in the government service.

But Tallado filed a petition for review before the Court of Appeals that issued a decision on May 12, 2016 reducing the penalty to six months, after which Tallado immediately reassumed office.

WITH REPORTS FROM Belly M. Otordoz AND Frank Penones Jr.